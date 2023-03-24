Freezing rain, strong winds likely for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday morning for Hamilton, Ont. and municipalities in Niagara Region, according to a statement from Environment Canada.

An “active pattern” is likely to bring yet another early weekend storm to the region in the form of brief periods of snow, rain and strong winds for several hours.

Afternoon thunderstorms, combined with rainfall amounts between 10 to 20 mm, are possible.

Wintry mix on Sat. a.m. and gusty winds on the way for the first weekend of spring! Widespread Special Weather Statement in place – north GTA/higher terrain away from lake better chance of wet snow/freezing rain turning to shwrs. by aft. as temps. rise! #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/2qwCVfo8wN — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) March 23, 2023

“The freezing rain may last for a few hours before changing over to showers or rain Saturday afternoon,” the statement said.

“A few millimetres of ice accretion are possible, especially over the higher terrain.”

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon but meteorologists say uncertain timing between the events could bring combined rain and wind in the late morning.

“Given the forecast of these strong winds, local power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said.

Saturday’s general forecast is calling for a high of 5 C and a low of 0 C.