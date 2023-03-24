Menu

Freezing rain, strong winds likely for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Saturday

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 9:16 am
A photo from Global News' SkyTracker revealing freezing rain statements have been implemented across most of Ontario for March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A photo from Global News' SkyTracker revealing freezing rain statements have been implemented across most of Ontario for March 24, 2023.
Freezing rain and strong winds are possible Saturday morning for Hamilton, Ont. and municipalities in Niagara Region,  according to a statement from Environment Canada.

An “active pattern” is likely to bring yet another early weekend storm to the region in the form of brief periods of snow, rain and strong winds for several hours.

Afternoon thunderstorms, combined with rainfall amounts between 10 to 20 mm, are possible.

“The freezing rain may last for a few hours before changing over to showers or rain Saturday afternoon,” the statement said.

“A few millimetres of ice accretion are possible, especially over the higher terrain.”

Read more: ‘Wet and windy Saturday’: Special weather statement in effect for Toronto

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h are expected in the afternoon but meteorologists say uncertain timing between the events could bring combined rain and wind in the late morning.

“Given the forecast of these strong winds, local power outages are possible,” Environment Canada said.

Saturday’s general forecast is calling for a high of 5 C and a low of 0 C.

HamiltonHamilton newsFreezing RainOntario weatherHamilton weatherSouthern Ontario weatherWeather StatementNiagara weatherOntario Freezing Rainhamilton freezing rain
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

