Woman posed as janitor to steal from multiple Fraser Valley ATMs: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP is trying to identify a woman it says posed as a janitor to steal “large quantities of cash” from ATMs at several major banks in the Upper Fraser Valley.

Police began investigating in July 2021, after receiving four break-and-enter reports from major financial institutions.

In each of the cases, the female suspect was able to steal the cash while dressed as a janitor and carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner.

View image in full screen Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP. Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP worked with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to try and track down suspects via suspicious transactions.

Story continues below advertisement

That led police to raid a home in Nanaimo on March 8, where they seized a large quantity of money, along with several “high value assets” suspected to be proceeds of crime.

However, investigators have yet to identify the suspect.

0:53 Truck slams into Washington D.C. store as part of ATM theft

A dark-coloured pickup truck police believe is associated with the string of thefts. Chilliwack RCMP

The woman is described as five feet tall, and was captured on security video wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a medical-style mask, latex gloves and a dark ball cap.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck believed to be associated with the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.