Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman posed as janitor to steal from multiple Fraser Valley ATMs: RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 10:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack RCMP looking for woman suspected in ATM thefts'
Chilliwack RCMP looking for woman suspected in ATM thefts
WATCH: Chilliwack RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for several ATM thefts.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP is trying to identify a woman it says posed as a janitor to steal “large quantities of cash” from ATMs at several major banks in the Upper Fraser Valley.

Police began investigating in July 2021, after receiving four break-and-enter reports from major financial institutions.

Read more: 3 suspects wanted after ATM broken open with saws in Mission, B.C.

In each of the cases, the female suspect was able to steal the cash while dressed as a janitor and carrying a backpack-style vacuum cleaner.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP. Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP worked with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) to try and track down suspects via suspicious transactions.

Story continues below advertisement

That led police to raid a home in Nanaimo on March 8, where they seized a large quantity of money, along with several “high value assets” suspected to be proceeds of crime.

However, investigators have yet to identify the suspect.

Click to play video: 'Truck slams into Washington D.C. store as part of ATM theft'
Truck slams into Washington D.C. store as part of ATM theft
A dark-coloured pickup truck police believe is associated with the string of thefts.
A dark-coloured pickup truck police believe is associated with the string of thefts. Chilliwack RCMP

The woman is described as five feet tall, and was captured on security video wearing a bright blue collared shirt, dark pants, a medical-style mask, latex gloves and a dark ball cap.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also looking for a dark-coloured pickup truck believed to be associated with the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

Click to play video: 'Attempted thieves target ATM in southeast Calgary smash and grab'
Attempted thieves target ATM in southeast Calgary smash and grab
CrimeTheftATM TheftATM robberyatm heistfake janitorjanitor ATM heistJanitor ATM heistsjanitor ATM theftjanitor disguisephony janitor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers