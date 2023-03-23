Menu

Crime

RCMP seeking public’s help to battle rise in catalytic converter thefts

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 8:00 pm
A vehicle that had its catalytic converter stolen.
A vehicle that had its catalytic converter stolen. RCMP
Police throughout the Central Okanagan are seeking the public’s help to stem the tide of stolen catalytic converters.

On Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said since Jan. 1, there have been 78 reported catalytic converter thefts from Lake Country to Peachland.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise again in the Okanagan

Police say if you have any recorded video surveillance of a possible or confirmed catalytic converter theft to contact them immediately.

“As is often the case, our biggest investigational asset are vigilant community members,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “Surveillance footage is an immensely helpful resource that we lean on for identifying suspects and their patterns that can lead to an arrest.

“If a thief knows they’re being recorded and the whole neighbourhood is on the lookout, they’ll be more likely to change their plans.”

Click to play video: 'String of catalytic converter thefts in Keremeos prompts warning from RCMP'
String of catalytic converter thefts in Keremeos prompts warning from RCMP

Below are some police tips on how to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter theft:

  • Park in your home garage, if possible,
  • Use motion sensing exterior house lights if you park in your driveway,
  • Park in a well-lit area,
  • Keep a watchful eye in your neighbourhood and report anything that seems suspicious

Located on a vehicle’s underside, catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system and reduce exhaust pollutants. Inside the converter are trace amounts (grams) of expensive rare metals: Platinum ($900 an ounce), palladium ($1,400 an ounce) and rhodium ($8,700 an ounce).

Click to play video: 'Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.'
Catalytic converter thefts spike in parts of B.C.

“The appeal of stealing one is less about resale value and more likely committed with the intention of selling it to a recycling facility for the small amount of valuable metal it contains,” said police.

Trending Now
RCMP noted that removing a catalytic converter is a noisy process.

“If you find yourself waking up to the sound of power tools in the early hours of the morning and spot a suspicious person underneath a car, please don’t hesitate to call the police,” said the RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police teams up with Kal Tire to prevent catalytic converter theft'
Calgary police teams up with Kal Tire to prevent catalytic converter theft
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanagancentral okanaganKelowna RCMPlake countrypeachlandCatalytic Converter TheftCatalytic converters
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

