Major crimes unit probes ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 24-year-old Merritt, B.C. man

It’s been almost four weeks since Miguel Mack was last seen in Merritt, B.C.

On Thursday, RCMP announced the major crimes unit has been called in to investigate the 24-year-old man’s disappearance, which is now being considered “suspicious.”

Mack was last seen on Feb. 27 and reported missing by his family on March 3.

His family and community have spent every day since searching for him. According to a Facebook page, they meet at 9 a.m. at his mother’s house and patrol the surrounding area.

In a post written by Mack’s brother Elijah Mack-Sterling on March 20 he said “Days are getting longer, weather is getting warmer, and the crowd is getting smaller. Today marks 3 weeks since anyone has seen my brother, Miguel Mack. We continue the search everyday and we’re hoping that someone knows something.”

“Investigators, having had the opportunity to review all pieces of the investigation, can now confirm that Mr. Mack’s disappearance is being investigated as suspicious and involves criminality,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“The investigation remains a priority … as evidenced by the large police presence in the community over the past several weeks. To protect the integrity of this active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided.”

The RCMP said the search has included police dog services, air services, and forensic identification specialists, in addition to family volunteers, who have been combing the area.

Mack was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, dark pants and a toque. He is described as First Nations, 5’10,” with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the major crimes unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.