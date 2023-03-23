Third suspect sought in southeast London, Ont. shooting turns self in, police say

A third suspect sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month in London, Ont.’s, southeast end is in custody, police said Thursday.
Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London had been being sought on a charge of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. Police said he turned himself in.
London police made an appeal for Muir’s whereabouts earlier this week in relation to the March 1 shooting, which saw no injuries reported and no property damage located.
Officers responded to the scene near Commissioners Road East and Meadowgate Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. that day for a reported gunshot, police said.
A 29-year-old London man, Austin Bryce Withers, was taken into custody at the scene, and a prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun was seized along with an over-capacity magazine, police said at the time, adding the handgun allegedly had a tampered serial number.
Withers was charged with seven weapons-related counts, police said, including unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.
Two days later, a 30-year-old London man, Brandon Kyle Ford, was arrested and charged with nine counts, most weapons-related, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, and carelessly using/handling/storing a firearm, etc.
Ford, Muir and Withers were all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
- Edmonton police say gun used to kill 2 officers linked to Pizza Hut shooting days earlier
- Kids at bus stop foil attempted kidnapping, swarm man who tried to grab child
- Montreal man, 18, facing allegations of terrorism after FBI tip: RCMP
- Teen accused in Bedford, N.S. school stabbing remains in custody after hearing
Comments