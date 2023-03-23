Third suspect sought in southeast London, Ont. shooting turns self in, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspect sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month in London, Ont.’s, southeast end is in custody, police said Thursday.

Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London had been being sought on a charge of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. Police said he turned himself in.

London police made an appeal for Muir’s whereabouts earlier this week in relation to the March 1 shooting, which saw no injuries reported and no property damage located.

Officers responded to the scene near Commissioners Road East and Meadowgate Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. that day for a reported gunshot, police said.

A 29-year-old London man, Austin Bryce Withers, was taken into custody at the scene, and a prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun was seized along with an over-capacity magazine, police said at the time, adding the handgun allegedly had a tampered serial number.

Withers was charged with seven weapons-related counts, police said, including unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Two days later, a 30-year-old London man, Brandon Kyle Ford, was arrested and charged with nine counts, most weapons-related, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, and carelessly using/handling/storing a firearm, etc.

Ford, Muir and Withers were all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.