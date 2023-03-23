Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third suspect sought in southeast London, Ont. shooting turns self in, police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2023 5:43 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A third suspect sought in connection with a shooting earlier this month in London, Ont.’s, southeast end is in custody, police said Thursday.

Jamie Edward Muir, 39, of London had been being sought on a charge of occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. Police said he turned himself in.

London police made an appeal for Muir’s whereabouts earlier this week in relation to the March 1 shooting, which saw no injuries reported and no property damage located.

Officers responded to the scene near Commissioners Road East and Meadowgate Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. that day for a reported gunshot, police said.

Read more: London, Ont. man facing charges in southeast shooting, 2 suspects still at large

A 29-year-old London man, Austin Bryce Withers, was taken into custody at the scene, and a prohibited Glock 27 semi-automatic handgun was seized along with an over-capacity magazine, police said at the time, adding the handgun allegedly had a tampered serial number.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Withers was charged with seven weapons-related counts, police said, including unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Two days later, a 30-year-old London man, Brandon Kyle Ford, was arrested and charged with nine counts, most weapons-related, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound, pointing a firearm, and carelessly using/handling/storing a firearm, etc.

Ford, Muir and Withers were all scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingLondonLondon OntarioLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeLondon Ontario crimeOntario crimeLondon Shootingsoutheast LondonShooting Suspects
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers