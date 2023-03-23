Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Spruce Grove, Alberta RCMP arrest 2 youths

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 5:44 pm
An immitation gun used to rob a delivery driver on Spruce Grove, Alta. on March 22, 2023. View image in full screen
An immitation gun used to rob a delivery driver in Spruce Grove, Alta. on March 22, 2023. Parkland County RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two youths were arrested and charged after a food delivery driver was robbed Wednesday evening west of Edmonton in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Parkland County RCMP said officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to reports of a robbery in the Calahoo area of the city.

Read more: Albertans’ appetites for food delivery remains whetted

The victim, a food delivery person, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. The victim was not injured, police said.

RCMP said Mounties found the suspects in the area. A search warrant was carried out and the weapon, which police said turned out to be an imitation firearm, was found and seized by police.

Two youth suspects have been charged with robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The names of the underage suspects will not be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Suspect falls through ceiling while trying to evade Spruce Grove RCMP'
Suspect falls through ceiling while trying to evade Spruce Grove RCMP
CrimeAlberta crimeArmed RobberySpruce GroveParkland CountyYouth Criminal Justice Actfood deliveryParkland RCMPSpruce Grove RCMPParkland County RCMPSpruce Grove Crimedriver robbedSpruce Grove armed robberySpruce Grove robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers