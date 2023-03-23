Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Spruce Grove, Alberta RCMP arrest 2 youths

Send this page to someone via email

Two youths were arrested and charged after a food delivery driver was robbed Wednesday evening west of Edmonton in Spruce Grove, Alta.

Parkland County RCMP said officers responded around 5:35 p.m. to reports of a robbery in the Calahoo area of the city.

The victim, a food delivery person, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. The victim was not injured, police said.

RCMP said Mounties found the suspects in the area. A search warrant was carried out and the weapon, which police said turned out to be an imitation firearm, was found and seized by police.

Two youth suspects have been charged with robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The names of the underage suspects will not be released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.