Canada

Suspicious fire at old bowling alley in Cambridge, Ont. under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:38 pm
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. View image in full screen
File photo of a City of Cambridge Fire Department truck in Preston. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police and fire officials say a “suspicious” blaze at a vacant old bowling alley in Cambridge, Ont., remains under investigation.

Emergency services were called to the old Dickson Bowl on Ainslie Street in the East Galt area just before midnight on Wednesday when the fire was reported.

Read more: Cambridge man charged after occupied tent set on fire in Galt

“We had a five-station response,” said Eric Yates, chief fire prevention officer with the Cambridge Fire Department.

“Smoke was showing upon arrival. Crews performed an exterior, or a defensive attack, due to the unknown of the inside of a vacant building.”

Yates said firefighters use an exterior attack when it is unclear what they’ll face inside a burning building.

“At the time, they’re unsure of, you know, what contents or what hazards there might be inside a building that hasn’t been lived in or operated in.”

Yates said there was no one inside the building at the time of the fire. Waterloo Regional Police also reported no injuries as a result of the blaze

Read more: Man faces arson charges after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to home in Cambridge

“It is a vacant property that in conversation with the owner, is going to be demolished for future development,” Yates said.

Trending Now

Roads in the area remained closed into Thursday afternoon as officials worked to determine the cause of the fire. Enbridge was also on-site to make sure the gas was shut off.

“The fire is still under investigation, but it’s deemed suspicious as hydro services had been disconnected previously from the property,” Yates said.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeWaterlooCambridgeSuspicious Firecambridge fireCambridge fire suspiciousDickson Bowl CambridgeDickson Bowl Cambridge Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

