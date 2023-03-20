Cambridge man charged after occupied tent set on fire in Galt

A man is facing arson charges after an occupied tent was recently lit on fire in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the fire occurred on March 12 in the Galt area of the city when someone intentionally set the tent on fire near Main and Harris Streets.
Once the fire was lit, residents of the encampment, as well as security guards, quickly worked to put out the blaze.
There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.
After officers investigated the incident, police say they arrested a 37-year-old man from Cambridge on Saturday.
He was charged with arson – disregard human life and arson – damage to property.
