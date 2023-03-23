Menu

Headline link
Canada

New Westminster police seek help finding man not heard from in several months

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 3:35 pm
Police in New Westminster, B.C. are seeking public assistance locating a man who has not been heard from since January.

Irven Geddes’ family is concerned for his wellbeing, police said in a Thursday news release. He normally resides in New Westminster and has been known to frequent Front, Street.

He is described as an Indigenous man with a slim build, who stands about six feet tall. He has brown eyes, black hair, a goatee, and an ear piercing.

Irven Geddes has not been seen in several months, according to the New Westminster Police Department. Handout/New Westminster Police Department

“It’s important that members of the public know Mr. Geddes is missing and that their help in finding him is appreciated,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver.

“His family wants to know he is okay and as times passes their concern for him grows.”

Anyone with information about Geddes is asked to call 911. Tips can be sent to missings@nwpolice.org.

