RCMP in Agassiz, B.C. search for missing 12-year-old Indigenous girl

RCMP in Agassiz, B.C., are requesting the public’s assistance in finding an Indigenous girl that has been missing since Thursday.
Police believe Lavonna Harris of Agassiz may be in the Chilliwack area.
She went missing from the Sea Bird Island First Nation community.
Harris is described as 12 years old, around five feet two inches tall, and 70 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair with brown eyes.
Police said she may be associated with a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with a B.C. license plate PG145M.
“As RCMP investigators continue to search for Lavonna Harris they are asking the public to remain watchful for her,” Sgt. Mike Sargent said.
“Police and family are concerned for Lavonna’s well-being.”
Police would not say why they believe she is associated with the Dodge truck.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lavonna Harris is urged to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-221.
