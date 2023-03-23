Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after firearm reported on Regina bus

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested after firearm reported on Regina bus'
Man arrested after firearm reported on Regina bus
Regina police are on the scene after a man on a city bus claimed to be carrying a firearm Thursday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Regina police were on the scene after a man on a city bus claimed to be carrying a firearm Thursday morning.

Regina Police received a report that a man claimed to have a firearm on a bus at 10:20 a.m.

Read more: Regina man faces 11 charges following investigation into string of retail heists

The bus was stopped on University Drive, near the University of Regina, where the man was arrested without incident.

“The bus was stopped at the university and police were able to safely get the male off the bus and into custody,” said Les Parker, the media development officer for the Regina Police Service.

Parker said no gun was found on the scene, but every case must be treated as if there is one.

Story continues below advertisement

“Claiming to have a firearm, until we know otherwise, is having a firearm,” Parker said. “We have to treat it with public safety and officer safety foremost in mind.”

The bus can be seen on the southwest corner of the University of Regina. View image in full screen
The bus can be seen on the southwest corner of the University of Regina. Brody Ratcliffe / Global News

He said the bus driver was the one to report the case.

Trending Now

“There were only a few people on the bus at the time including the driver,  the suspect and a few other passengers,” Parker explained.

No injuries were reported, and Parker said it is too early in the investigation to tell if charges will be laid.

More info to come…

Click to play video: 'FSIN chief doubles down on blockades after Saskatchewan First Act passes final reading'
FSIN chief doubles down on blockades after Saskatchewan First Act passes final reading
CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina PoliceRegina BusBus stoppedfirearm on bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers