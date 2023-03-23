Man arrested after firearm reported on Regina bus

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police were on the scene after a man on a city bus claimed to be carrying a firearm Thursday morning.

Regina Police received a report that a man claimed to have a firearm on a bus at 10:20 a.m.

The bus was stopped on University Drive, near the University of Regina, where the man was arrested without incident.

“The bus was stopped at the university and police were able to safely get the male off the bus and into custody,” said Les Parker, the media development officer for the Regina Police Service.

Parker said no gun was found on the scene, but every case must be treated as if there is one.

“Claiming to have a firearm, until we know otherwise, is having a firearm,” Parker said. “We have to treat it with public safety and officer safety foremost in mind.”

View image in full screen The bus can be seen on the southwest corner of the University of Regina. Brody Ratcliffe / Global News

He said the bus driver was the one to report the case.

“There were only a few people on the bus at the time including the driver, the suspect and a few other passengers,” Parker explained.

No injuries were reported, and Parker said it is too early in the investigation to tell if charges will be laid.

