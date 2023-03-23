Toronto man, 39, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said that on March 18, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court area.

Officers said the suspect attended the victim’s home between March 3 and March 6.

Police say the man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Officers said that on Tuesday, 39-year-old Marc Orecchia from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and failing to comply with an order.

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.