Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man, 39, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 12:22 pm
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said that on March 18, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court area.

Officers said the suspect attended the victim’s home between March 3 and March 6.

Read more: Victim flees ‘in fear’ as suspects with machete, firearm conduct home invasion, Toronto police say

Police say the man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Trending Now

Officers said that on Tuesday, 39-year-old Marc Orecchia from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and failing to comply with an order.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimeTPSsexual assault investigationsexual assault arrestParma Courtvictroria park avenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers