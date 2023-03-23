Toronto man, 39, charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said that on March 18, officers received a report of a sexual assault in the Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court area.
Officers said the suspect attended the victim’s home between March 3 and March 6.
Read more: Victim flees ‘in fear’ as suspects with machete, firearm conduct home invasion, Toronto police say
Police say the man sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.
Officers said that on Tuesday, 39-year-old Marc Orecchia from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with threatening bodily harm, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and failing to comply with an order.
Officers said he was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
