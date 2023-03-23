Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que. closed Thursday for ‘security reasons’

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 11:15 am
Officials say the school shut down all classes and activities for the day as a precautionary measure. View image in full screen
Officials say the school shut down all classes and activities for the day as a precautionary measure. Lester B. Pearson School Board
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Macdonald High School in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., says it closed on Thursday due to a potential security threat.

Posts on social media were circulating in the previous 24 hours about online threats targeting the school, but police told Global News on Thursday that the threats were unfounded.

Trending Now

Students were not yet at the school on Thursday when the threat was discovered.

Officials say the school shut down all classes and activities for the day as a precautionary measure.

More on Canada
PoliceShootingQuebecMontreal PoliceWest IslandSPVMSainte-Anne-de-BellevueSchool Closureonline threatMacdonald High Schoolschool shooting threat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers