22-year-old driver charged after doing donuts in Mississauga parking lot: police

Peel Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 22-year-old driver after he allegedly performed “high-speed circular maneuvers” in a Mississauga parking lot.

Police said on March 21, at around 9:15 p.m., investigators with the safer roads team saw a car being operated “dangerously” by doing what is more commonly known as “donuts” in a parking lot at Westwood Square near Goreway and Morningstar drives.

Officers seized the vehicle and a 22-year-old man from Cheltenham, Ont. is facing several charges.

Charges include dangerous driving, racing a motor vehicle, unnecessary noise, driving with no muffler on the vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with emission regulations.

Police said the man was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

“Road Safety Services will continue to address dangerous driving proactively throughout the Region of Peel, including Westwood Square,” police said. “We are committed to road safety and having a safer community.”