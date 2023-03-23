Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

22-year-old driver charged after doing donuts in Mississauga parking lot: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 23, 2023 8:15 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say they have laid charges against a 22-year-old driver after he allegedly performed “high-speed circular maneuvers” in a Mississauga parking lot.

Police said on March 21, at around 9:15 p.m., investigators with the safer roads team saw a car being operated “dangerously” by doing what is more commonly known as “donuts” in a parking lot at Westwood Square near Goreway and Morningstar drives.

Officers seized the vehicle and a 22-year-old man from Cheltenham, Ont. is facing several charges.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. man charged with dangerous driving after failing driving test

Charges include dangerous driving, racing a motor vehicle, unnecessary noise, driving with no muffler on the vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with emission regulations.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the man was released on conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

“Road Safety Services will continue to address dangerous driving proactively throughout the Region of Peel, including Westwood Square,” police said. “We are committed to road safety and having a safer community.”

More on Crime
peel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionDangerous DrivingGoreway DriveMississauga Parking lotMorningstar DriveWestwood SquareWestwood Square Mississauga
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers