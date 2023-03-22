Menu

Canada

82-year-old man dies in weekend ‘ski incident’ on B.C.’s Blackcomb Mountain

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 6:34 pm
An 82-year-old man died following an incident on Blackcomb Mountain on Saturday, officials confirmed Wednesday. View image in full screen
An 82-year-old man died following an incident on Blackcomb Mountain on Saturday, officials confirmed Wednesday. Global News
Officials with Whistler-Blackcomb in B.C. confirmed Wednesday that an 82-year-old man died following a “ski incident” over the weekend.

The incident happened on the morning of March 18, while the man was on Ridge Runner, an intermediate trail in the Crystal area of Blackcomb Mountain.

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Blackcomb Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Doug Pierini, Whistler Blackcomb Interim COO said.

According to Vail Resorts, which operates the ski hill, ski patrol attended to the man on the slopes and transported him to the Whistler Medical Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved in the incident, and the man’s cause of death has yet to be determined, the resort said.

