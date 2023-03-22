Ottawa’s 2023 budget will be closely watched by the Bank of Canada. Why?

Send this page to someone via email

Bank of Canada policymakers cited higher than expected government spending as a risk to its inflation outlook in deciding where to take its key interest rate in its last decision.

The central bank governing council’s deliberations for its March 8 interest rate announcement, where the Bank held its key rate at 4.5 per cent, were published Wednesday, a week ahead of the federal Liberals’ 2023 budget release.

Among the topics the council discussed before arriving at the decision to hold its policy rate steady and let its rapid rate hikes take hold in the economy was “stronger than expected” government spending in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to the deliberations, Bank of Canada policymakers discussed how sustained growth in government spending that outpaces economic growth would “boost domestic demand,” a key input driving inflation.

Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s managing director of Canadian rates and macro strategist, said in a note to clients Wednesday that the mention in the deliberations was “perhaps a very modest nod to the government that further stimulus would be counter to the BoC’s goal.”

In appearances before the House of Commons’ finance committee, Band of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has stopped short of commenting directly on government spending plans.

Responding to questions from committee members last month, Macklem reinforced the central bank’s independent role to lead Canada’s monetary policy and said he would leave fiscal policy decisions to members of Parliament.

Any government spending plans would be factored into the Bank of Canada’s inflation forecasts, he added. According to the deliberations released Wednesday, the central bank will include details from the 2023 budget in its next monetary policy report, set for release on April 12 alongside another rate decision.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that the government is not looking to “pour fuel on the fire of inflation” and complicate the Bank of Canada’s efforts to restore price stability.

Freeland also said that the government will provide “targeted” inflation relief to vulnerable Canadians.

The Bank of Canada meanwhile is still concerned inflation might be harder to bring down than expected, noting in the deliberations the economy is still in excess demand.

The members of the governing council were encouraged to see the economy and inflation both slowing, supporting their decision to hold the key interest rate.

However, the governing council remained concerned about the risk of inflation getting stuck above two per cent and agreed that supply was still outstripping demand in the economy.

The Bank of Canada also expects growth in early 2023 could be stronger than it had previously forecast.

— with files from The Canadian Press