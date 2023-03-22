Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

St. Lawrence Seaway shippers eye EV materials, but wheat and ore remain the staples

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 1:46 pm
The ship Algoma Harvester unloads iron ore at Arcelor Mittal's dock in Hamilton, Ontario, on December 27, 2022. View image in full screen
The ship Algoma Harvester unloads iron ore at Arcelor Mittal's dock in Hamilton, Ontario, on December 27, 2022. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press
Shippers who ply the St. Lawrence Seaway view critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries as key to their future — but it could be a while before the floodgates open on Canada’s largely untapped reserves.

Until then, grain and iron ore remain the staples, comprising nearly half of the 36.3 million tonnes of cargo that passed through the seaway last year.

Terence Bowles, who heads the seaway’s management authority, says he expects a million more tonnes of Canadian grain will float down the St. Lawrence River from Thunder Bay and other Ontario ports in 2023.

Chamber of Marine Commerce CEO Bruce Burrows says the war in Ukraine will likely extend the spike in demand for that crop as well as potash, while iron ore traffic will pick up as car makers “get back on their feet.”

Read more: St. Lawrence Seaway marks 60 years of business

Speaking at the opening ceremony for the seaway’s navigation year Wednesday, Bowles said Canada remains “in the early throes” of cobalt and lithium development for electric car batteries — minerals he sees playing a crucial role in establishing the seaway as a “green corridor.”

Less than a week before the federal government unveils its latest budget and on the eve of U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Canada, the Chamber of Marine Commerce is calling on Ottawa to follow America’s lead on major funding for transport infrastructure.

Read more: Quebec to add more than 350 electric vehicle charging stations across province

St. Lawrence RiverSt Lawrence SeawayEv BatteriesShipping industrycanada shippingLithium miningCobalt miningSt. Lawrence Shipping
© 2023 The Canadian Press

