Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Feds to spend $1.5B over three years to improve access to drugs for rare diseases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta doctor becomes a rare disease patient, shares lessons he learned in hospital'
Alberta doctor becomes a rare disease patient, shares lessons he learned in hospital
Health Matters March 7: An Edmonton internist got an unexpected medical education when he ended up in the ICU for months, paralyzed with a rare disorder — only the 17th documented case of anti-neurofascin syndrome in the world. Dr. Rob Agostinis shared some of the lessons he learned as a patient with Su-Ling Goh. – Mar 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government says it will spend up to $1.5 billion over the next three years to improve access to drugs used to treat rare diseases.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says up to $1.4 billion of that money will be used to help provinces and territories expand coverage of new and existing drugs that treat rare diseases.

The federal government says it wants to create a list of new and emerging drugs for rare diseases that would be covered in a similar way by all provincial and territorial health insurance plans.

Read more: Ottawa warns provinces not to charge fees for medically necessary services

Another $52 million will be used to gather evidence on the safety and effectiveness of these drugs as well as for research on diagnostic tools and creating a clinical trials network.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

And $33 million will go to Indigenous Services Canada to support eligible First Nations and Inuit patients with rare diseases

The government says one in 12 Canadians has a rare disease, and that innovative treatments for those diseases can cost between $100,000 and $2 million per year.

More on Health
Canada NewsJean-Yves DuclosHealth Newsrare diseasesCanada Health Ministerrare diseases canadarare diseases funding
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers