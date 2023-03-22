SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Canada

COVID-19 care clinic in Kitchener to close permanently

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 22, 2023 12:42 pm
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Grand River Hospital has announced that the COVID-19 care clinic in Kitchener will be closing its doors on Friday.

“Care for community members with COVID-19, cold and influenza-like symptoms will transition to family physicians, urgent care clinics, and community pharmacies,” a release from the hospital read.

The clinic, which is located on Sportsworld Drive, first opened up last November and was intended to serve patients of all ages for assessment of COVID-19, cold- and influenza-like symptoms.

It was also meant to provide some of the services which were being run through area hospitals that had provided 250,000 visits to residents since 2020.

“This clinic supported community care providers and diverted patients away from hospitals to receive comprehensive COVID, cold and flu care as the pandemic continued and during a season of unprecedented numbers of pediatric respiratory virus patients,” GRH president Ron Gagnon stated.

GRH says that the clinic is closing its doors as temperatures warm up and the traditional flu and cold season ends.

