Canada

RCMP say body of woman found on path by Fort McMurray storm pond

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 10:42 am
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman’s body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.

On March 19, Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to Prospect Point Park after the discovery of human remains near a storm pond.

Police say the body was that of a woman in her late 30s.

Wood Buffalo RCMP General Investigation Section has taken charge of the investigation, with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Medical Examiner’s office.

READ MORE: Body of missing canoer found in northern Alberta: RCMP

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about why the woman was in the park, or where she had been earlier, is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

