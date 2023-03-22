Silver Alert issued for missing Winnipeg 70-year-old

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert after a 70-year-old woman was reported missing.

Noreen Canard was last seen Tuesday around 10:20 a.m., and police say they’re concerned about her well-being.

Canard is described as five feet two inches tall with blond-highlighted short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink winter jacket, green sweatpants and purple glasses, and was driving a silver 2018 Ford Escape with Manitoba plates reading KYT 206.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

