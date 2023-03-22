Massive ship tips over in Edinburgh dockyard, sending 15 people to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people have been injured in a “terrifying” incident at an Edinburgh dockyard, which saw a large ship become dislodged from its mooring and tip over at a sharp angle.

Emergency crews were sent to the Imperial Dock in Leith after the Petrel, a 76-metre research vessel owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, tipped over at about 8:30 a.m. local time Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 25 people were injured when the ship dislodged and 15 people were hospitalized. The remaining 10 injured were treated and discharged at the scene, according to PA Media. The BBC reports at least one injured person is undergoing surgery.

Pictures posted of the dislodged ship show the 3,000-tonne vessel leaning at about a 45-degree angle.

Story continues below advertisement

Major incident at Leith dry dock. pic.twitter.com/0d709Y5G60 — Tomahawk⭐️⭐️ (@Tomafc83) March 22, 2023

“Terrifying for those on board,” tweeted Leith Coun. Adam McVey. “My thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly.”

McVey said the ship came loose from its holdings in dry dock because of “strong winds,” though this has not been corroborated by emergency authorities.

The Petrel, which is owned by Allen’s estate, was placed into long-term moorage during the COVID-19 pandemic due to “operation challenges.” The ship has been used to search deep waters for shipwrecks and war graves.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident at the dockyards is being handled by multiple agencies, including police, the coast guard and fire services.

“Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding,” said a Police Scotland spokesperson. “The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

The National Health Service (NHS) in Lothian, which includes Edinburgh in its jurisdiction, is urging people to avoid the emergency room at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to accommodate the injured. People requiring urgent care are advised to contact their general practitioner or the NHS’s tele-health service.

Three coast guard teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the Leith dockyards to assist. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent four fire engines and “a number of specialist resources” to the scene.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, told the BBC it is liaising with emergency services and had no further comment.

“Our priority is to ensure those involved are supported,” a spokesperson said.

The cleanup and recovery are ongoing.