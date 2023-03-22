Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2023 8:22 am
A Shake Shack location is seen in front of the New York-New York hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 15, 2015. Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers and hand-spun milkshakes soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. View image in full screen
A Shake Shack location is seen in front of the New York-New York hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 15, 2015. Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers and hand-spun milkshakes soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack’s juicy burgers and hand-spun milkshakes soon won’t have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings.

Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.

Shake Shack’s Canadian debut will begin with a flagship location in Toronto set to open in 2024, the companies said, with plans for 35 locations across the country by 2035.

The New York-based fast food brand that started out of a hotdog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001 and now has 440 locations worldwide has been eyeing Canada for “quite some time,” said the company’s chief global licensing officer, Michael Kark, in a statement.

He promised the Canadian locations will feature a mix of Shake Shack classics including its burgers, chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, beer and wine, along with “bespoke Canada-exclusive items.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Grand opening of Toronto Chick-fil-A generates both excitement and anger

Kark described Osmington and Harlo as “exceptional” partners for the company’s expansion.

Osmington was involved with the Atlanta Thrashers’ relocation to Winnipeg and the retail redevelopment of Toronto’s Union Station, while Harlo is behind restaurants such as Mimi Chinese, Kasa Moto and Planta.

“Shake Shack has long been a brand that we admire,” said Lawrence Zucker, chief executive of Osmington, in a statement.

“Their emphasis on community building, enlightened hospitality and exceptional food quality aligns with our values and we are thrilled to be bringing them to Canada.”

Citizens are seen at a Shake Shack burger restaurant in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Citizens are seen at a Shake Shack burger restaurant in Shanghai, China, December 8, 2022.

Shake Shack’s long-awaited entrance into the Canadian market comes amid a wave of U.S. fast food brands expanding to Canada over the last decade.

Story continues below advertisement

Five Guys, Carl’s Jr., Wahlburgers and Blaze Pizza all flocked to Canada before Chick-fil-A and Dave’s Hot Chicken headed north in recent years.

The newest entrants leaned heavily on chicken, a category that has increased in popularity as some consumers become more health-conscious and shift their diets away from red meat.

Trending Now

Chicken sandwiches were included in 7.3 per cent of all restaurant orders in Canada in 2020, data released by research firm NPD Group found. That amounts to 386.4 million servings.

More on Canada

Read more: Chick-fil-A franchise to open in Kitchener on Saturday

Some 17.6 million BBQ chicken sandwiches were ordered in Canada in 2020, up 40 per cent from the year before, while 228 million breaded chicken sandwiches were gobbled up, down three per cent from the year before.

However, burgers, the star of Shake Shack’s menu, still reign supreme. They were included in 9.6 per cent of all Canadian restaurant orders in 2020, which translated to 739.3 million servings of burgers.

Canadian companies have coped with the onslaught of American counterparts by expanding their own fast-food offerings. Several added chicken sandwiches and all-day breakfast menus, while Tim Hortons partnered with pop superstar Justin Bieber to launch three new Timbit flavours _ called Timbiebs _ and experimented with flatbread pizza.

Story continues below advertisement

But drawing in customers has become even more challenging after inflation reached a near 40-year high last year, making the cost of dining out harder for consumers to stomach.

Statistics Canada’s latest data shows the cost of food purchased from takeout restaurants increased 8.6 per cent since last February.

Visits to fast food joints in Canada were up nine per cent in 2022, just shy of the 11 per cent gain they saw in 2021, NPD Group research shows.

Burgersfast food chainShake ShackShake Shack burgersShake Shack CanadaShake Shack openingShake Shack TorontoUS fast food chain
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers