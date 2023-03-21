Canada loses to undefeated Swiss, beats New Zealand at women’s curling championship

Send this page to someone via email

It was mixed results for Canada on Tuesday at the World Women’s Curling Championship with a narrow loss to undefeated Switzerland and a comfortable victory over winless New Zealand.

Kerri Einarson‘s squad from Gimli, Man., opened its day with a 7-6 defeat at the hands of three-time defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni before rebounding with a 10-4 win over New Zealand’s Bridget Becker.

The results left Canada tied for second place at 5-2 through 11 draws heading into games Wednesday against Germany and South Korea.

“It’s a little challenging out there and it’s taking a little longer to buy into and adapt to the changes in the game,” Canada lead Brianne Harris said. “We had a better day yesterday and then today was just a little off again. Hopefully, we can build tomorrow and have our best day yet.”

Tirinzoni had her squad ahead 6-4 following a three-point fifth end and a steal of one in the sixth. After a blank seventh, Einarson scored one in the eighth and tied the match 6-6 with a steal in the ninth. With the hammer in the final end, Tirinzoni scored one to cement the win and improve to 6-0.

Against New Zealand, Einarson and teammates Harris, Val Sweeting and Shannon Birchard broke open a 2-2 tie with three points in the third end.

Leading 6-4 after six ends, Canada scored two in the seventh, and the teams shook hands after a Canadian steal of two in the eighth. New Zealand fell to 0-7.

“We were looking to string some shots together,” Harris said. “I still don’t think this was our best game, though. It’s nice to get a win anyway but we need to make a few more shots going forward.”

In other Draw 11 results, Sweden edged Japan 5-4, Italy beat Scotland 7-6 and the United States thumped Denmark 7-2.

Italy was tied with Canada at 5-2, with South Korea and Norway next at 4-2.

The top six teams in the 13-team field qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.