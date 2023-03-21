Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary city councillor announces pregnancy

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 5:44 pm
Calgary city councillor Jasmine Mian announces her pregnancy at city hall on March 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary city councillor Jasmine Mian announces her pregnancy at city hall on March 21, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Calgary city councillor will have another citizen to be concerned about in around six months’ time.

On Tuesday, Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian announced she was expecting to give birth to a baby in September.

Mian said her husband Jake will be taking paternal leave and she plans to participate in as many meetings as possible thanks to the city’s hybrid work arrangements.

“It’ll depend exactly when I go into labour and what that looks like. You can never know fully what a baby will bring,” the Ward 3 representative said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mian isn’t the first elected official to give birth while in office, but might be the first in Calgary.

In June 2018, Jacinda Ardern gave birth to a girl while she was New Zealand’s prime minister. Ardern followed in the footsteps of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who also gave birth to a daughter while in office in January 1990.

Before giving birth, Ardern said she was planning to take six weeks off, allowing the deputy prime minister to step in.

More on Canada

Mian is the only current woman councillor in Calgary who isn’t yet a mother. She will be joining 12 other council colleagues to become a parent while balancing the workload of being an elected official.

Read more: New Zealand’s PM is pregnant — here’s how female leaders can make it work

“I’ll balance it the same way all other members of council balance their family responsibilities,” she said. “Certainly many of my constituents have really important jobs and family priorities as well. And so I know I can make it happen.”

Trending Now

The city has a robust maternity and parental leave policy for councillors.

“That’s not something I’m currently planning to utilize,” the former Olympian said.

Story continues below advertisement

She plans to leverage remote work to be able to fulfil her duties.

Click to play video: 'Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders'
Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders

“That’s something we gained from the pandemic that I don’t think we can afford to lose,” Mian said.

“I can be right back as my baby is very, very small, because we have the ability to vote and to debate virtually.”

But having another body in the seat with her while debating at meetings won’t necessarily add any weight to council decisions.

“I don’t think I get two votes. I still just get the one vote.”

– with files from Reuters

city of calgaryCalgary City CouncilPregnancyMaternity leaveJasmine MianPaternal LeaveCalgary ward 3
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers