LHSC pauses elective surgeries until Thursday citing ‘issue’ with surgical trays

Elective surgeries and some procedures at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) have been cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday and for all of Wednesday, hospital officials said.

In a brief statement, LHSC said the cancellations came in response to an issue with surgical trays identified by members of the organization’s medical device reprocessing team.

The move was made by LHSC “out of an abundance of caution” to “investigate and implement a solution,” the statement said.

What the “issue” was isn’t clear, and LHSC provides no further information in its statement. A followup inquiry to LHSC’s media department was not immediately returned.

Those impacted by the cancellations will be contacted by their care team. Those not contacted should come to their scheduled appointment, LHSC said.

“We deeply apologize to our patients and their care partners for this disruption – we know that having a surgery postponed or rescheduled can be stressful and challenging for many reasons,” the statement says.

LHSC says it plans to provide further information Wednesday afternoon.