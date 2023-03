Send this page to someone via email

A Sagkeeng First Nation man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 42-year-old man in the community last week.

Manitoba RCMP said Matthew Schacht, 38, is in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The suspect was arrested at the scene when officers from the Powerview detachment discovered the victim’s body at a home on Tipi Road March 16.