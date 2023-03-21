Menu

Crime

2 men charged after violent carjacking in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 2:06 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
Two man have been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday at 8:04 p.m., officer received a report that vehicle had been stolen in the Rogers Road and Kane Avenue area.

Officers said the victim parked his vehicle and began to walk away when two men approached him and demanded his keys.

Police said the men then allegedly began to violently assault the victim.

According to police, during the incident, one of the men allegedly stabbed the victim “multiple times.”

Police said the suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him laying on the ground.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on Tuesday, the victim’s vehicle was located.

Police said two men were also located and were taken into custody.

Officers said at the time of the arrests, the knife used during the robbery was allegedly recovered.

“Further investigation by members of the Hold Up Squad revealed that the same two men were involved in a previously reported carjacking robbery,” police allege.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Bernard Avenue and Spadina Road area on March 19.

Officers said the victim exited his vehicle and left it running while making a delivery.

“Two men approached the victim’s vehicle and started to get in,” police allege. “As the victim returned to the vehicle, both men produced knives and one made an attempt to stab the victim.”

Police said the victim used his delivery bag to “fend off the men” and was able to retreat from the area.

According to police, the suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle — a red 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with an Ontario licence plate CYRN 462 — has not been recovered.

Nineteen-year-old Ladislav Geci from Toronto has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, robbery with an offensive weapon, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Eighteen-year-old Ordayne Sinoiz from Toronto has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, robbery with an offensive weapon and aggravated assault.

According to police, Geci and Sinoiz are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon for bail hearings.

