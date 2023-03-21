COVID-19: HKPR reports 6 new hospitalizations, 1 ICU admission; outbreak at Haliburton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new COVID-related deaths but six new hospitalizations and a new outbreak at a hospital, over the past week.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Tuesday showed the following data covering March 12 to March 18 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 52 — down from 56 reported on March 14 and 116 reported on March 7 — with 25 (-8) in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 19 (+2) in Northumberland County and eight (+2) in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 166 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the March 14 update. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 99 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Haliburton County and 57 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: There were six new hospitalizations since the March 14 update. There was one new intensive care admission. There were 257 hospitalized cases in 2022 and a total of 514 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There were 40 ICU admissions in 2022. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported eight inpatients with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Cumulative cases: 925 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,815 cases in 2022 and there have been 13,048 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 576 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 93 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New COVID-19 outbreaks declared since the March 14 update include:

Haliburton Highlands Health Services in Haliburton: An outbreak was declared in the inpatient unit on March 20. The hospital on Monday reported seven lab-confirmed cases (five patients, two staff) who have been isolated. The unit is closed to further admissions and visitors are restricted to those receiving end-of-life care. All other services at the hospital remain unaffected by the outbreak, the hospital stated.

Extendicare Haliburton long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20.

long-term care in Haliburton: Facility-wide outbreak declared on March 20. Extendicare Port Hope long-term care in Port Hope: Outbreak declared in the Penryn Unit on March 14.

Other active outbreaks:

Streamway Villa long-term care home in Cobourg: Outbreak declared on March 13.

Outbreaks declared over since March 14:

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: An outbreak was declared March 15 in the medical north unit. The outbreak was lifted on March 21.

Adelaide Place retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared Feb. 24. The outbreak was declared over on March 20.

Vaccination

The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Covid-19 Clinics in the City of Kawartha Lakes: ▶️Mar. 21 – HKPR District Health Unit Office, Lindsay, 10 am-4 pm

▶️Mar. 28 – Fenelon Falls Community Centre, GOVAXX, 11 am-5 pm Walk-ins are welcome! To book an appt., 📞1-833-943-3900 or visit 💻https://t.co/pyLDG36DVZ pic.twitter.com/pfCk2Sk7Az — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) March 21, 2023