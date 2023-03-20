Menu

Health

Ross Memorial Hospital to close cold, COVID-19 and flu care clinic on March 24

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 1:22 pm
A cold, COVID-19 and flu care clinic at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., is closing on Friday, March 24. View image in full screen
A cold, COVID-19 and flu care clinic at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., is closing on Friday, March 24. Ross Memorial Hospital
A cold, COVID-19 and flu care clinic at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., is closing on Friday.

The CCFC clinic was launched on Dec. 6, 2022 as a “transition” from the hospital’s previous COVID-19 assessment centre at the hospital’s former admitting department beginning in October 2020. Prior to that, the assessment centre first opened in March 2020 as a drive-thru model at the hospital’s ambulance, then later relocated to the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds. The centre also had a brief stint at the Victoria Park Armoury in early 2022.

Read more: After 3 years of COVID-19, here’s how Canada’s ‘endemic’ future may look

The hospital says the clinic’s closure is due to a “steady decline in patient volume.”

As of its March 14 update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Over the course of three years, the assessment centre and CCFC clinic conducted more than 70,000 PCR tests and more than 10,000 clinical assessments, the hospital reports.

“RMH’s COVID-19 assessment centre and cold, COVID-19 and flu care clinic played a significant role in our community’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic by helping limit exposure to the virus and providing access to timely care during a period of great uncertainty and concern for many,” said hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan.

“That is something we are truly proud of. The hospital thanks all of our staff and physicians whose dedication and commitment helped navigate the clinic’s success.”

COVID-19COVIDCity of Kawartha LakeslindsayFluColdRoss Memorial Hospital
