Coronavirus: COVID-19 assessment centre relocating inside Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay

Effective Monday, the COVID-19 assessment centre will move inside Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

The hospital says the change will also mean the end of the drive-thru testing service at the hospital on Friday.

Tests for the coronavirus will now be conducted in the former admittance area on the south side of the hospital.

The admitting department is now located inside the main entrance.

Appointments for COVID-19 tests are available weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The COVID-19 assessment centre is relocating inside Ross Memorial Hospital. Ross Memorial Hospital

“To support the safety of all patients, staff and physicians, the COVID-19 assessment centre is separated from other clinical programs and areas within the hospital,” the hospital stated.

Tests are by appointment. To book an appointment, the hospital recommends the following:

Visit the provincial COVID-19 website to learn if you qualify for testing under the current provincial guidelines.

Call 705-328-6217 or request an appointment on the hospital’s website.

Do not leave multiple messages or submit multiple forms.

You will receive a call back within one to two business days.

When arriving for an appointment, the hospital advises:

Arrive at your appointment time.

Park in the short-term parking lot at the south side of the hospital, entering from Kent Street. There is no charge for parking for those visiting the assessment centre.

Wear a mask.

Bring your health card and identification.

Proceed to the south entrance (follow signage for the COVID-19 assessment centre).

Maintain physical distancing from others awaiting testing.

All other patients to the hospital should use short- or long-term parking on the north side of the hospital.

If symptoms are severe, including difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or losing consciousness, you should be seen in the emergency department immediately.

