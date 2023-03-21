Registration opens for Winnipeg police half marathon to raise money for cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

Registration is now open for the Winnipeg Police Service half marathon, an opportunity for the running community in the city to come together and raise money in support of cancer research.

Mayor Scott Gillingham, Obby Khan, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, and WPS Chief Danny Smyth announced details of the annual run Tuesday.

This year’s race is set for Sunday, May 7 and it will be the 19th running of the event. All funds will be going to directly support a global research study concerning brain cancer in children.

“Our ultimate goal is to treat kids with brain tumours more efficiently with minimal or no side effects,” said Dr. Magimairajan Issai Vanan.

Vanan is part of the specialized team conducting the research. He is the lone doctor in Manitoba treating kids with brain tumours, having done this work for 20 years.

The Foodfare WPS Half Marathon works directly with the Canadian Cancer Society to choose specific research programs to fund with race donations.

“We know where every donation dollar goes and the impact it has,” says Nick Paulet, race director.

Since the marathon began in 2004, the event has raised more than $ 2.5 million for cancer research.

The race will again start and finish inside Assiniboine Park. There will be starts for the half marathon and two-person relay and a separate start for the five-kilometre race.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all skill levels. The course will remain open for four hours to allow runners, wheelchair athletes and walkers to participate.

Registration will remain open online until April 27 and participants are encouraged to register early.