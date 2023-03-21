Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police warn of sick coyotes after weekend incidents

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 11:03 am
A coyote is pictured in a ravine in Oakville during the winter. View image in full screen
A coyote is pictured in a ravine during the winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Coyotes in Saskatoon have been reported sick and in distress over the weekend and police are cautioning the public.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a call on Saturday that a coyote was lying in an alley and acting strange near the 600 block of Fehergyhazi Boulevard.

A sign found at the Northeast Swale near Fedoruk Drive and Central Avenue. View image in full screen
A sign found at the Northeast Swale near Fedoruk Drive and Central Avenue. Global News/ Kabi Moulitharan

Police determined that the animal was in distress and it was safely euthanized.

Later in the afternoon, police got another call about a sick coyote at Sutherland Dog Park near Fedoruk Drive and Central Avenue.

The animal was also in distress and behaving abnormally, and was euthanized safely.

Officers were approached by another person at the park who saw yet another coyote that was acting strangely.

The third coyote was found and confirmed to be in distress, but it got away before police could euthanize it.

Saskatoon police say residents should call 306-975-8300 or 911 if they see an animal that could pose a threat to public safety.

Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont.-area farm using method that makes wild coyotes protect their livestock'
Kingston, Ont.-area farm using method that makes wild coyotes protect their livestock
