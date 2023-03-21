Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Winnipeg music fans are expected to come back to the Burton Cummings Theatre this summer for two more weekends of Burt Block Parties.

After the success of the outdoor concerts in 2022 — drawing around 4,000 fans per show — the Burt is bringing the event back this August, and has announced the performers for the first two dates.

Aug. 11 will feature Ontario folk-rockers The Strumbellas playing for a crowd between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in the city’s downtown, with support from Juno-nominated Montreal indie-pop outfit Stars and Winnipeg’s own Novillero.

WINNIPEG! Stoked to be sharing the stage with @cbktweets and @theflatliners this August for Burt Block Party 🤙🤙 presale starts tomorrow at 10:00am CDT and the on sale starts Friday. pic.twitter.com/VOxlnJBrrw — Billy Talent (@BillyTalentBand) March 21, 2023

The Aug. 12 lineup gets a bit heavier, with Winnipeg hardcore heroes Comeback Kid and Ontario punks The Flatliners opening for seven-time Juno winners Billy Talent.

Performers for the second set of shows, Aug. 18 and 19, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the block parties — including limited VIP passes — go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.