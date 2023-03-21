Menu

Entertainment

Burt Block Parties to return to downtown Winnipeg this summer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 9:50 am
Billy Talent performs at the stage during the second day of the Southside Festival on June 23, 2018 in Neuhausen, Germany. View image in full screen
Billy Talent performs at the stage during the second day of the Southside Festival on June 23, 2018 in Neuhausen, Germany. Thomas Niedermueller/Redferns, Getty Images
Thousands of Winnipeg music fans are expected to come back to the Burton Cummings Theatre this summer for two more weekends of Burt Block Parties.

After the success of the outdoor concerts in 2022 — drawing around 4,000 fans per show — the Burt is bringing the event back this August, and has announced the performers for the first two dates.

Aug. 11 will feature Ontario folk-rockers The Strumbellas playing for a crowd between Smith Street and Notre Dame Avenue in the city’s downtown, with support from Juno-nominated Montreal indie-pop outfit Stars and Winnipeg’s own Novillero.

Read more: Grants available to help bring events to downtown: Winnipeg Downtown BIZ

The Aug. 12 lineup gets a bit heavier, with Winnipeg hardcore heroes Comeback Kid and Ontario punks The Flatliners opening for seven-time Juno winners Billy Talent.

Performers for the second set of shows, Aug. 18 and 19, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the block parties — including limited VIP passes — go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Burton Cummings Theatre to host series of musical block parties this August

 

STARSBurton Cummings TheatreBilly TalentWinnipeg concertsStrumbellasBurt Block Partiescomeback kidFlatlinersNovillero
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

