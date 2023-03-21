Menu

Canada

N.B. government to table budget as province sees surge in population

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2023 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Opposition parties skeptical of forecasts ahead of New Brunswick budget'
Opposition parties skeptical of forecasts ahead of New Brunswick budget
New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves will present his fifth budget this week, which he says will deliver on key priorities the province needs. But Opposition parties say the government will need to show that’s the case with new funded programs, not just minor budget increases. Silas Brown reports.
New Brunswick’s finance minister is scheduled to table a provincial budget today as the government grapples with problems in health care and housing and the effects of a population surge.

Last year, the budget featured $11.3 billion in spending, with $3.2 billion set aside for health care and a one-year cap of 3.8 per cent on allowable rent increases.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves said Monday this year’s version will be a “great budget” for the most vulnerable.

Read more: New Brunswick Opposition parties say they’ll be skeptical of numbers in upcoming budget

But he concedes “it’s hard to plan in New Brunswick” because the province is unaccustomed to the population growth it has seen recently.

Trending Now

A government news release from March 2022 says the province’s population topped 800,000, adding more than 40,000 people over the previous five years.

Data from Statistics Canada showed New Brunswick’s retention rate dropped slightly from 48.7 per cent in 2010 to 48 per cent in 2015, which means that newcomers to the province don’t tend to stay long.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.

