Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Heighten police presence at Bradford high school after online threats

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 8:53 am
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

South Simcoe Police are investigating an online threat to Bradford District High School in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, investigators say they were made aware of a social media post involving a threat of a shooting at the high school on Tuesday.

Following the threats, police say there will be an increased police presence in and around the school Tuesday.

Police say they are actively investigating to identify the source and validity of the threat.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 in hospital after serious crash on Hwy 89

“We understand the threat is very concerning to students, parents, school staff, administrators, and the community,” police said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are working with school officials to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-775-3311 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More on Crime
School ShootingSouth Simcoe PoliceSchool ThreatSSPTown of Bradford West Gwillimburyschool shooting threatBradford District High School
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers