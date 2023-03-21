Heighten police presence at Bradford high school after online threats

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police are investigating an online threat to Bradford District High School in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, investigators say they were made aware of a social media post involving a threat of a shooting at the high school on Tuesday.

Following the threats, police say there will be an increased police presence in and around the school Tuesday.

Police say they are actively investigating to identify the source and validity of the threat.

“We understand the threat is very concerning to students, parents, school staff, administrators, and the community,” police said in a statement.

Police say they are working with school officials to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 905-775-3311 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).