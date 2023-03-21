Public hearing to be held for Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Springs Golf Course has been a subject of debate at city council over the past few months, with councillors and residents discussing whether to turn the course into industrial or recreational land.

The official community plan designates the 106-acre golf course at 480 Penno Rd. as industrial land, not recreational.

While much of the public appears to be on the side of recreation, city council is split on the decision.

“As a business person, I’m still very concerned about industrial space in Kelowna. This isn’t just warehousing, this is to create employment opportunities for young people into the future,” Coun. Loyal Wooldridge said.

Coun. Ron Cannan would like to see the official community plan reviewed as he has some concerns.

“I said I’d like to see the golf course for now because I don’t see the need for industrial lands. That doesn’t necessarily mean we need industrial lands today but we might because this is a 20-year plan we’re looking at,” Cannan said.

Back in February, the Denciti Group bought the Kelowna Springs Golf Course and announced it would like to turn the green space into an industrial complex.

To offer further discussion on the topic, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas suggested that it go to a public hearing in June.

However, Wooldridge wants to push the date even further.

“I’m concerned that we’re rushing this and I don’t know why we are. To wait six months in order to hear what the master plan could be, I think, would be advantageous for everybody — everyone in the community both council, the land owner and the public because the golf course isn’t viable,” Wooldridge said.

The June 6 public hearing will give the developer 15 minutes to speak to the public about its plans for the property and 10 minutes to answer any questions raised.

“I think we have to start moving on this. I know the public wants us to move on. We’ve had many, many emails, ‘Let’s get this going,'” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.