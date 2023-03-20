Teen hospitalized after Calgary hit and run

See more sharing options

A hit and run in northeast Calgary sent a person to hospital.

Calgary police said at around 3:30p.m. on Monday afternoon they received a call of a collision at the corner of 68 Street and 37 Avenue N.E., in the city’s Monterey Park neighbourhood.

Police described it as a hit and run.

ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on 68 St and 37 Ave NE. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 20, 2023

Alberta Health Services EMS said one teen was transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

It was the second child transported to hospital following a vehicle collision that day.

Monday morning at around 8:30 a.m., an 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital following a collision in the city’s Royal Oak neighbourhood.