Canada

Manitoba RCMP search for missing man from The Pas

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 7:41 pm
Jayden Mercredi, 22.
Jayden Mercredi, 22. RCMP Handout
Police are asking for help tracking down a missing man from The Pas.

Jayden Mercredi, 22, was reported missing March 8.

Police say he last spoke to his family in January.

They say investigators are worried for Mercredi’s well-being.

Mercredi is 5’10”, 180 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call police at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

