Manitoba RCMP search for missing man from The Pas

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing man from The Pas.

Jayden Mercredi, 22, was reported missing March 8.

Police say he last spoke to his family in January.

The Pas #rcmpmb need your help in locating 22yo Jayden Mercredi who last spoke w/ family in January. All attempts to find him have come up negative. He’s 5’10”, 180lbs w/ short black hair & brown eyes. Have info? Please call RCMP @ 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers @ 1-800-222-8477. pic.twitter.com/jMozBk3MU1 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 20, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

They say investigators are worried for Mercredi’s well-being.

Mercredi is 5’10”, 180 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call police at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).