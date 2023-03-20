Manitoba RCMP search for missing man from The Pas

Police are asking for help tracking down a missing man from The Pas.
Jayden Mercredi, 22, was reported missing March 8.
Police say he last spoke to his family in January.
They say investigators are worried for Mercredi’s well-being.
Mercredi is 5’10”, 180 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should call police at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
