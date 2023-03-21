Menu

Canada

Queen’s University students fill Aberdeen Street in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted March 21, 2023 2:54 pm
Kingston St. Patrick’s Weekend
WATCH: Queen's University students flooded Aberdeen Street to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
The sporadic weather on Saturday didn’t stop Queen’s University students from celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

While the actual holiday was on Friday, students say the tradition is to celebrate over the weekend due to  dealing with labs and classes during the week.

The celebrations started early, with some students starting their drinking as early as 9 in the morning. By Saturday afternoon, it was a sea of green, with Aberdeen Street filled with students from Queen’s and even some visitors from as far as Montreal

And while the weather put a bit of a damper on Friday celebrations, students like Daniel Saloman didn’t let it stop their Saturday celebrations.

“My grandfather actually always sings a song. Never mind the weather — as long as we’re together, we’re off to see the wild west show, the elephant and the kangaroo.”

And while the snow didn’t bother them, Kingston police did their best to keep things ‘cool’ , declaring a nuisance party after the crowd grew to approximately 3,000 Saturday afternoon.

The police have yet to release a summary of charges and fines.

