Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Assault charges laid in Saskatoon incident involving bear spray, fire extinguisher

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:48 pm
Saskatoon police say they expect more charges to be laid in an incident that took place early Sunday. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police say they expect more charges to be laid in an incident that took place early Sunday. File / Global News
Three people are facing assault charges with Saskatoon police expecting more after a Sunday morning altercation left a 25-year-old man in the hospital.

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to a call at 4:10 a.m. at an apartment building in the 800 block of Confederation Drive to a report of an unknown problem.

Read more: St. Thomas police say 4 officers assaulted during weekend arrest

Officers say they were met with the heavy odour of bear spray and a fog created by a used fire extinguisher.

An injured 25-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police also noticed multiple girls and women in the area with a significant amount of blood on them. Officers arrested two of them, a 16 year old and a 19 year old, who were charged with aggravated assault.

Read more: Kingston police arrest all suspects involved in bus shelter attack

Officers learned that an incident involving multiple people occurred, resulting in the man being assaulted, but later learned that the man had previously assaulted one of the suspects.

The 25-year-old man was charged with domestic assault.

The investigation is ongoing, and police expect further charges to be laid.

International student brutally assaulted Friday in Kelowna
PoliceSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsAssaultSaskatoon Police ServiceHospitalBear SprayFire Extinguisher
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

