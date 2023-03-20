Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Off-duty police officer charged with impaired driving after collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 4:32 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size: 15px">Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police shooting sent an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.<i data-stringify-type="italic" style="font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif;font-size: 15px">Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a Toronto police shooting sent an adult man to hospital with life-threatening injuries. </i>THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An off-duty police officer has been arrested and charged after a collision in Toronto, the force says.

Toronto police said on Monday, at around 3:45 a.m., an off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle in the Shuter Street and Parliament Street area.

Officers said the man allegedly struck a parked vehicle on Shuter Street, before continuing southbound on Parliament Street.

Read more: Man charged with firearm, drug offences after fight reported in Brampton: police

According to police, officers located the vehicle. However, police allege the driver did not stop.

“The driver eventually pulled his vehicle over at King Street and Sumach Street,” police said in a news release.

Officers said 49-year-old Michael Juma was arrested, but allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Juma has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop for police, refusing a breath demand, impaired operation of a conveyance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police said Juma is assigned to the force’s operations centre duty desk. He has 14 years of service and has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on May 2.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceImpaired DrivingToronto crimeTPSDangerous Drivingpolice officer chargedCrime TorontoToronto Police Officer Charged
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers