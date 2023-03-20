Off-duty police officer charged with impaired driving after collision in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty police officer has been arrested and charged after a collision in Toronto, the force says.

Toronto police said on Monday, at around 3:45 a.m., an off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle in the Shuter Street and Parliament Street area.

Officers said the man allegedly struck a parked vehicle on Shuter Street, before continuing southbound on Parliament Street.

According to police, officers located the vehicle. However, police allege the driver did not stop.

“The driver eventually pulled his vehicle over at King Street and Sumach Street,” police said in a news release.

Officers said 49-year-old Michael Juma was arrested, but allegedly refused to provide a breath sample.

According to police, Juma has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, failing to stop for police, refusing a breath demand, impaired operation of a conveyance and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police said Juma is assigned to the force’s operations centre duty desk. He has 14 years of service and has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

Officers said he is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on May 2.