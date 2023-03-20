Menu

Lifestyle

Fortnite ‘as addictive as possible’ to kids, B.C. parent claims in proposed class-action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 4:53 pm
A child plays the video game "Fortnite" in Chicago, Saturday, Oct.6, 2018. A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be "as addictive as possible" for children. View image in full screen
A child plays the video game "Fortnite" in Chicago, Saturday, Oct.6, 2018. A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be "as addictive as possible" for children. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Martha Irvine
A Vancouver parent has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against the makers of Fortnite, saying the popular video game is designed to be “as addictive as possible” for children.

In the lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday, the plaintiff identified only as A.B. says her son downloaded Fortnite in 2018 and “developed an adverse dependence on the game.”

Read more: UBC research draws new links between video game ‘loot boxes’ and gambling

The statement of claim says the game incorporates a number of intentional design choices such as offering rewards for completing challenges and making frequent updates, which encourages players to return repeatedly.

The statement says Fortnite creator Epic Games enriches itself by making content and customization options purchasable via an in-game currency, which are purchased with real cash.

The class-action lawsuit would still need approval from the court and none of the allegations have been proven in court.

Read more: Fortnite maker to pay $520M for child privacy violations and ‘illegal charges’

The plaintiff is seeking damages alleging the game breaches the B.C. Business Practices and Consumer Protection Act, as well as for “unjust enrichment” and medical expenses for psychological or physical injuries, among other claims.

The lawsuit would cover all persons affected by Fortnite in Canada except Quebec, where in February Epic lost its attempt to appeal the court’s decision there to authorize a similar class-action suit.

