Police seek suspect in hate crime probe tied to graffiti found at St. Agnes Catholic in Hamilton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police are reaching out to the residents and business owners near a Stoney Creek Elementary school in an effort to solve a potential hate crime tied to the spread of graffiti.

Investigators say the alleged “hate bias” happened on the weekend after anti-semitic/homophobic messages were strewn across an outer area of St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School on Colcrest Street.

“Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.