Police seek suspect in hate crime probe tied to graffiti found at St. Agnes Catholic in Hamilton

Hamilton police are reaching out to the residents and business owners near a Stoney Creek Elementary school in an effort to solve a potential hate crime tied to the spread of graffiti.
Investigators say the alleged “hate bias” happened on the weekend after anti-semitic/homophobic messages were strewn across an outer area of St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School on Colcrest Street.
Read more: Ministry reveals no environmental concerns following 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne, Ont.
“Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
- Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week
- Demolition of Old Montreal building to begin as police search for victims of fire
- Montreal man, 19, charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 3 family members
- Edmonton criminologist, EPS veteran, hopes for shift in discourse around police: ‘We are human’
Comments