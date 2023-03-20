Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect in hate crime probe tied to graffiti found at St. Agnes Catholic in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 2:41 pm
Hamilton police say they are investigating a potential hate crime after finding graffiti at St.Agnes Catholic Elementary School in Stoney Creek, Ont. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a potential hate crime after finding graffiti at St.Agnes Catholic Elementary School in Stoney Creek, Ont. Google Maps
Hamilton police are reaching out to the residents and business owners near a Stoney Creek Elementary school in an effort to solve a potential hate crime tied to the spread of graffiti.

Investigators say the alleged “hate bias” happened on the weekend after anti-semitic/homophobic messages were strewn across an outer area of St. Agnes Catholic Elementary School on Colcrest Street.

Read more: Ministry reveals no environmental concerns following 14-car train derailment in Port Colborne, Ont.

“Detectives are appealing to area residents and business owners to check their security cameras between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. for any suspicious activity,” Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said in an email.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

