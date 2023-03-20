Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Police continue to investigate February Grande Cache homicide

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide detectives investigate north Edmonton deaths of 2 people in vehicle'
Homicide detectives investigate north Edmonton deaths of 2 people in vehicle
WATCH: Two people are dead after what neighbours describe as a drive-by shooting in a north Edmonton neighbourhood. Police now asking those neighbours and others in the area for help. Morgan Black reports – Mar 8, 2023
Police continue to investigate a February homicide in Grande Cache, Alta., and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

The homicide victim, who police have now identified as 52-year-old Grande Cache resident Robert Zibauer, was found dead on Stern Crescent in Grande Cache the morning of Feb. 21.

Alberta RCMP major crimes took over the investigation and sought dashcam footage from the area, “as well as south on Highway 40 up to Victor Lake Road that depicts a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson with front end damage,” also on the morning of Feb. 21 between 8 and 9 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police continue to look for the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon, circulating photos of the driver and vehicle that was seen at the Shell gas station in Hinton on Feb. 18, between 3 and 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 780-827-2222.

