Police continue to investigate February Grande Cache homicide

Police continue to investigate a February homicide in Grande Cache, Alta., and are seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

The homicide victim, who police have now identified as 52-year-old Grande Cache resident Robert Zibauer, was found dead on Stern Crescent in Grande Cache the morning of Feb. 21.

Alberta RCMP major crimes took over the investigation and sought dashcam footage from the area, “as well as south on Highway 40 up to Victor Lake Road that depicts a dark coloured Hyundai Tucson with front end damage,” also on the morning of Feb. 21 between 8 and 9 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police continue to look for the driver of a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon, circulating photos of the driver and vehicle that was seen at the Shell gas station in Hinton on Feb. 18, between 3 and 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 780-827-2222.