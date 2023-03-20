Pickup truck stolen from driveway of Selwyn Township residence: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pickup truck in Selwyn Township on the weekend.
Police say a 2019 black Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from owner’s driveway at a residence on Fife’s Bay Marina Line. It’s believed the theft occurred sometime during the night of March 18.
The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate number BV33655.
OPP say you should always lock your vehicle and roll up the windows. Never leave a vehicle unattended.
