Crime

Pickup truck stolen from driveway of Selwyn Township residence: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 20, 2023 12:21 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a Ford F150 pickup was reported stolen from a residence in Selwyn Township on March 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a Ford F150 pickup was reported stolen from a residence in Selwyn Township on March 18, 2023. AP Photo
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a pickup truck in Selwyn Township on the weekend.

Police say a 2019 black Ford F-150 pickup truck was stolen from owner’s driveway at a residence on Fife’s Bay Marina Line. It’s believed the theft occurred sometime during the night of March 18.

The vehicle has an Ontario licence plate number BV33655.

Read more: Here’s a look at the 10 most commonly stolen vehicles in Ontario

OPP say you should always lock your vehicle and roll up the windows. Never leave a vehicle unattended.

