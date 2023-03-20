Kitchener Rangers pick up 5 points in 3 games over busy weekend

Send this page to someone via email

After a weekend in which they earned five of six points, the Kitchener Rangers are now tied with the Owen Sound Attack for seventh place in the OHL’s Western Conference.

On Sunday, the Rangers played host to the Kingston Frontenacs, whom they crushed 6-0 before the largest crowd of the season (7,219) at the Aud.

Carson Rehkopf scored a pair of goals for the Rangers in the win, while Matthew Sop, Danny Zhilkin, Reid Valade and Ty Hollett also found the back of the net.

Marcus Vandenburg was between the pipes for Kitchener and he turned aside 18 shots while picking up the shutout victory.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Owen Sound, where they managed to come away with a 3-2 win in overtime.

Sop scored the winner at the 2:56 mark in overtime after Kitchener forward Trent Swick evened the score at 2-2 early in the third period.

Adrian Misaljevic also scored for Kitchener, while Ben Cormier and Cedrick Guidon were named on the scoresheet for the Attack.

Marco Costantini was a brick wall in goal for the Rangers, turning aside 40 of 42 shots he faced to secure the win.

On Friday night, the Saginaw Spirit were at the Aud, where they bested the home side in overtime by a score of 4-3.

Mitchell Smith secured the win for Saginaw by getting one past Costantini at the 3:15 mark of the extra frame.

Michael Misa, Luke McNamara and Matyas Sapovaliv all bent the twine for Saginaw, while Justin Bottineau, Francesco Pinelli and Francesco Arcuri were the scorers for Kitchener.

Costantini made 33 saves in a losing effort, while Andrew Oke turned aside 42 shots to pick up the win for Saginaw.

As they are closing out the homestretch, the Rangers will be back on the ice on Wednesday in Erie to face the Otters.

They will then host the Flint Firebirds on Friday night before closing out the season with a visit to the London Knights on Sunday, which could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs.