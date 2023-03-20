Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Amazon slashing 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 20, 2023 11:10 am
amazon View image in full screen
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it would cut 9,000 jobs in its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units, the latest Big Tech company to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts.

Read more: Amazon layoffs: Company to cut nearly 18K jobs in Canada, U.S., Costa Rica

Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut 10,000 jobs this year, following the first mass layoff in the fall, which eliminated more than 11,000 jobs.

Trending Now

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

 

Advertisement
More on Money
AmazonBusiness NewsRecessionAmazon stockwhat is recessionAmazon layoffsAmazon CEOAmazon Newsrecession newsamazon second round layoffs
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers