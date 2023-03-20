Menu

Canada

N.S. offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them from leaving health system

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Petition to Bring Urgent Care Services to Halifax Garnering Attention'
Petition to Bring Urgent Care Services to Halifax Garnering Attention
Global’s Eilish Bonang speaks to Clayton Park West MLA, Rafah DiCostanzo, about the online petition she started hoping to bring 24/7 urgent care services to the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Clinic.
Nova Scotia is offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep working in the province’s public health system.

Premier Tim Houston says the bonuses are to recognize the importance of nurses and to let them know the province needs them.

Read more: N.S. doctor waitlist nears 14% of province’s total population

Houston says front-line nurses in the public system will also be eligible for another $10,000 payment next year if they stay in the public system and sign a two-year return of service agreement by the end of March 2024.

A $10,000 payment will also be offered to nurses who have left the public system if they agree to return and sign a two-year contract by March 31.

Read more: New doctor registry cuts barriers to practice across Atlantic provinces, says regulatory college

The government is also offering $5,000 bonuses to other health workers, including paramedics, telehealth staff, respiratory therapists, continuing-care staff, ward clerks, and housekeeping and food service workers.

Trending Now

Houston says the bonuses will be distributed outside of any wage agreements that may be negotiated with unions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Calls growing for 24-hour emergency care in Halifax-area clinic'
Calls growing for 24-hour emergency care in Halifax-area clinic
Nova ScotiaDoctor ShortageNSGEUHealth care crisisFamily Doctorhealth crisisFamily Doctor Shortagedoctor waitlistNova Scotia NursesNeed a family doctor registrynova scotia nurse shortage
© 2023 The Canadian Press

