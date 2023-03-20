N.S. offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep them from leaving health system

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is offering nurses $10,000 bonuses to keep working in the province’s public health system.

Premier Tim Houston says the bonuses are to recognize the importance of nurses and to let them know the province needs them.

Houston says front-line nurses in the public system will also be eligible for another $10,000 payment next year if they stay in the public system and sign a two-year return of service agreement by the end of March 2024.

A $10,000 payment will also be offered to nurses who have left the public system if they agree to return and sign a two-year contract by March 31.

The government is also offering $5,000 bonuses to other health workers, including paramedics, telehealth staff, respiratory therapists, continuing-care staff, ward clerks, and housekeeping and food service workers.

Houston says the bonuses will be distributed outside of any wage agreements that may be negotiated with unions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2023.