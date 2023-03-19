Kelowna, B.C. fire crews rescue injured hiker from Canyon Falls

See more sharing options

The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) rescued an injured hiker from Canyon Falls on Saturday.

According to the KFD, crews were called out around 4:30 p.m. following reports of a 21-year-old woman who had fallen and injured her leg.

“The Technical Rescue team located the patient by the waterfall about an hour’s walk in from the nearest road access,” said KFD Captain Mike Brownlee.

“Patient was cold and could not bare any weight on her leg. Tech crew transported her out to a waiting BC ambulance crew.”

In total, KFD responded with one engine, the Technical Rescue Team, a command vehicle, and 10 crew members.

