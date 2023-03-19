Menu

Canada

Kelowna, B.C. fire crews rescue injured hiker from Canyon Falls

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 19, 2023 6:16 pm
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna Fire Department. Global News
The Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) rescued an injured hiker from Canyon Falls on Saturday.

According to the KFD, crews were called out around 4:30 p.m. following reports of a 21-year-old woman who had fallen and injured her leg.

“The Technical Rescue team located the patient by the waterfall about an hour’s walk in from the nearest road access,” said KFD Captain Mike Brownlee.

“Patient was cold and could not bare any weight on her leg. Tech crew transported her out to a waiting BC ambulance crew.”

Kelowna Fire Department ice rescue training

In total, KFD responded with one engine, the Technical Rescue Team, a command vehicle, and 10 crew members.

Kelownacentral okanaganKelowna Fire DepartmentkfdHiker RescuedCanyon FallsKelowna waterfall

